Golf comes to Four Winds Field this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting event will take place at Four Winds Field this week, and it’s not baseball.

‘The Links at Four Winds Field,’ will take place Thursday through Saturday, and it’s part of downtown South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever.

The top golf-like experience takes you around the stadium to nine different holes. Guests can hit golf balls at the targets painted on the field.

Concessions will be open, and there will be music playing.

The event is a fundraiser for the First Tee of Michiana.

“We teach life skills and values, things such as honesty and integrity, sportsmanship to kids,” said Jenny Zimmerman, director of First Tee of Michiana. “And we use the game of golf to do it.”

Golf clubs and balls are included when a tee time is reserved.

