First Alert Wednesday Forecast: Morning umbrella will give way to afternoon sunshine

Few showers are likely Wednesday morning west of U.S. 31 with decreasing afternoon clouds. Patchy frost Thursday morning will have many of you reaching for the jacket.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers will continue during the morning mainly west of U.S. 31. Most of the showers will come to an end by 10 AM. Then the clouds will begin to break and mostly sunny skies will break out in the afternoon. It will remain much cooler during the afternoon and breezy. High of 59 degrees. Winds N 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear sky and calm wind will set the stage for areas of frost across low-line areas in Michiana. Temperatures will fall down into the mid and upper 30s away from Lake Michigan.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures beginning to warm up. The warming trend begins with afternoon highs back into the lower 60s. Just a light breeze out of the north and east. High of 63 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying sunny and calm through the weekend. Highs will gradually warm into the lower 70s by the weekend and into early next week. Right now it looks like there is very few chances for rain over the next two weeks. Staying bright and dry. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

