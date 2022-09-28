Elkhart gears up for September ArtWalk

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for September’s ArtWalk.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 29th and the theme will be ‘Harvest Hop.’

The free event will feature line dancing demos, fall family photo opportunities, and free kids games.

There will also be an artisan market featuring fall décor, jewelry and art.

ArtWalk will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Civic Plaza, Central Park Green, and throughout downtown.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on...
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
Adam Gray & Don Ferguson
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case
Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
17-year-old Lauren Schmidt is missing from LaPorte County.
Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Box being dedicated in Mishawaka
We're just a day away from September's ArtWalk in downtown Elkhart!
Elkhart ArtWalk: Harvest Hop
Peter Shetler
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff...
Police: Driver says sun's glare blinded him in deadly crash