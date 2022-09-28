Elkhart gears up for September ArtWalk

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for September’s ArtWalk.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 29th and the theme will be ‘Harvest Hop.’

The free event will feature line dancing demos, fall family photo opportunities, and free kids games.

There will also be an artisan market featuring fall décor, jewelry and art.

ArtWalk will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Civic Plaza, Central Park Green, and throughout downtown.

