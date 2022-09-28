Elkhart community leaders take action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, community leaders in Elkhart took action against domestic violence.

Mayor Rod Roberson signed a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I think it is important for our administration or our city to recognize it, but I think our neighborhood associations, our blocks, people who are in communities and residencies should also have an acute awareness of how it is impacting you,” Mayor Roberson said.

Working with the YWCA, the group plans to pass out poster across the area. The posters feature safety cards that can quickly be taken and hidden from abusers.

You’ll soon see these going up across Elkhart and St. Joe Counties:

The posters that will be put up around the community to combat domestic violence and abuse. (WNDU)

In addition to the posters, a safe haven shelter is also available.

For help, you can call the number 1-866-YES-YWCA or visit their website by simply clicking here.

