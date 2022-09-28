County council tables gas station expansion at S.R. 2 & Quince Road intersection

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Council unanimously voted to table the bill to expand a gas station at a dangerous intersection.

A small business owner wants to install two additional, left-turn lanes outside his store at the intersection of Quince Road and State Road 2. The owner would also like to add diesel pumps to his business.

In July of this year, neighbors called on changes to be made at the intersection after three children were seriously injured. Only a month before that, a woman was killed after a garbage truck slide into the back of her car. There have been at least three fatal accidents at the intersection since 2014 altogether.

The council will start with zoning negotiations, so the project can move forward.

