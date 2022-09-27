St. Joe County discusses development agreement for electric vehicle battery plant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What would St. Joseph County have to do to attract 1,600 new jobs and a massive battery plant?

Turns out, the list is 17 pages long.

A proposed development agreement is making the rounds today.

The duties and obligations of both St. Joseph County and Ultium Cells, LLC have now been spelled out in writing.

Ultium is interested in building a plant here that makes batteries for electric powered cars.

The proposed development agreement was unanimously passed this morning by the county redevelopment commission, and by the county board of commissioners.

Tonight, it goes before the county council.

The big thing Ultium promises to do is to build a big two million square foot facility and to create 1,600 new jobs by 2027.

The starting wage for production workers would be $16.50 while the average wage would be $23.50. The total plant payroll would be $75.2 million annually.

“Wages that pay at or above average wages for each of the categories that they’re talking about. A clean room environment, 12-hour shift, so you work four long days and then have a couple of days off,” said South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for people that are lower skilled or re-entering the workforce. Come in and get training and move up the ladder at the company. So, we think there’s a lot of opportunities,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol. “It’s a really, a different type of environment than we have when you think manufacturing. You think more labor intensive. This is, this is really more a technical environment.”

It’s estimated that building the plant on the northwest corner of S.R. 2 and Larrison will require about 2,000 construction workers.

“We will reach out to schools. Sit there and talk to seniors in schools that maybe college is not their forte and they would like to come in an apprenticeship program with a lifelong career,” said Operating Engineers Local 150 Business Agent James Gardner.

As for the county’s role in the project. Incentives include a 10-year tax abatement on real property that provides an 80-percent discount throughout, along with a 15-year phased abatement on personal property that starts at 100-percent in year’s one and two, before dropping to 70-percent in years six through 15.

The county is responsible for utility extensions and road improvements on and around the plant site.

“We estimate probably about $15 to $20-milion for improvements and a lot of those are going to just depend on where we are with supply chain and other costs, but probably at the lower end, closer to $15 million, but water and sewer improvements, road improvements,” added Bill Schalliol.

The development agreement will be used by the company to decide if the numbers work—if the battery plant project moves forward, and if so, where?

A final decision is expected by the end of the year.

