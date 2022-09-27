Portion of Auten Road in St. Joseph County temporarily reduced to one lane

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Auten Road between State Road 933 and Kenilworth Road in St. Joseph County was temporarily reduced to a single lane on Tuesday as crews work to replace concrete on that section of the road.

It is expected that a single lane for one direction (east or west) will be replaced one day and the remaining lane on the second day.

The road is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 29.

This work coincides with the construction of the Auten Trail, which will run from State Road 933 west to Laurel Road. The section of road being replaced is the LaSalle Trail crossing at Auten Road, which is severely deteriorated.

The detour route for most vehicles will use 933 and Kenilworth via Darden Road to bypass the closure. Due to the location, a separate truck detour will be in place utilizing both Portage Road and 933 for north/south travel and connecting at Cleveland Road.

