Morris Performing Arts Center to celebrate Phase 1 projects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center is getting ready to show off some of its upgrades from its recent renovation project!

Phase 1 has recently been completed with new upgrades to the seating, among other changes.

The renovation comes as part of the Morris 100 project, which celebrates the performing arts center being open for a century.

The official presentation will take place this Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

