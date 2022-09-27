Morris Performing Arts Center to celebrate Phase 1 projects

The renovation comes as part of the Morris 100 project, which celebrates the performing arts...
The renovation comes as part of the Morris 100 project, which celebrates the performing arts center being open for a century.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center is getting ready to show off some of its upgrades from its recent renovation project!

Phase 1 has recently been completed with new upgrades to the seating, among other changes.

The renovation comes as part of the Morris 100 project, which celebrates the performing arts center being open for a century.

The official presentation will take place this Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
Mike Faulkner
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
Police say the suspect and the victim had been involved in a previous relationship.
Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette

Latest News

‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ to offer free classes to navigate mental health.
‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ offering free classes to navigate mental health
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October.
SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October
(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo)
Michigan Works! to hold hiring events in Cass, Van Buren County