Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East.

The suspect, who ran away before police arrived on scene, is described as a black male who is approximately 6 feet tall, has short black hair and was wearing a mask over his face.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

While police were searching for the suspect, several schools and businesses in the area were notified to lockdown temporarily.

Currently, the bank is closed, and police are processing the scene.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, please call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

