‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ offering free classes to navigate mental health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a day and age where mental health is so important, a non-profit group is making sure residents across Michiana have the chance to learn more about it.

“Mental Health Awareness of Michiana” is putting together free, public classes to learn more about navigating the mental health system.

Sessions will be offered in South Bend, Mishawaka, and Elkhart. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

The exact dates and times are enclosed on the flyer below:

‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ to offer free classes to navigate mental health. (WNDU)

To learn more about Mental Health Awareness of Michiana

