‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ offering free classes to navigate mental health

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a day and age where mental health is so important, a non-profit group is making sure residents across Michiana have the chance to learn more about it.

“Mental Health Awareness of Michiana” is putting together free, public classes to learn more about navigating the mental health system.

Sessions will be offered in South Bend, Mishawaka, and Elkhart. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

The exact dates and times are enclosed on the flyer below:

‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ to offer free classes to navigate mental health.
‘Mental Health Awareness of Michiana’ to offer free classes to navigate mental health.(WNDU)

To learn more about Mental Health Awareness of Michiana, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
Penn student only in world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam.
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
Mike Faulkner
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart

Latest News

Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
Saturday is the last ‘Free Fishing Day’ of the year in Indiana
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival underway