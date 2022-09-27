I&M sending workers to Florida to help with hurricane aftermath

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power says it’s sending employees to Florida to help with the potential Hurricane Ian aftermath when it makes landfall later this week.

I&M says it’s sending more than 350 workers and support staff from South Bend, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Marion, and southwest Michigan. They’ll all be in place before the storm hits land.

The crews will work 16-hour days to restore any electricity that is lost from the storm.

There is no timetable for when the crews will return.

