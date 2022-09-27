Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:

Five years of probation

A 25-year registration as a sex offender

60 days in jail with credit for five days served

$1,258 in fines and costs.

Authorities say Joubert tried to meet a 15-year-old girl at the Hampton Inn in Niles back on May 12 as part of a sting operation by the Berrien County and Genesee County Sheriff’s Departments. According to the court documents, he also admitted to sending sexually explicit photos to the person he intended to meet with.

Joubert pled guilty last month.

Before this incident, Joubert was a hockey coach and director of a youth, high school and adult hockey league program in South Bend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.