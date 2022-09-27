First Alert Forecast: Staying Cool with Scattered Showers Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Scattered showers will keep things damp for most of Michiana during the day. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy with winds continuing from the north and west. Breezy at times with winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour. Better chances for scattered showers will come in late this evening with winds shifting more out of the north. Staying cool and unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s for all of Michiana. High of 57 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Widespread showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will switch out of the north which creates showers likely all night and into early Wednesday. The lows will get chilly, and the breeze will stay elevated. Low of 44 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers will continue during the morning. Most of the showers will come to an end by 6am. Then the clouds will begin to break. The morning may remain damp, but the sunshine will dry things out and mostly sunny skies will break out in the afternoon. With winds out of the north and staying gusty at times, it will remain much cooler during the afternoon. High of 58 degrees. Winds N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures beginning to warm up. The warming trend begins with afternoon highs back into the lower 60s. Just a light breeze out of the north and east. High of 63 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying sunny and calm through the weekend. Highs will gradually warm into the lower 70s by the weekend and into early next week. Right now it looks like there is very few chances for rain over the next two weeks. Staying bright and dry. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 25th, 2022

Monday’s High: 62

Monday’s Low: 49

Precipitation: 0.03″

