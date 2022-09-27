Companies, students connect at IUSB career fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Indiana University South Bend gave it’s students a chance to get ready for their future at their career and internship fair.

The event saw multiple companies including us here at WNDU looking for students that could fill full-time, part-time, and internship spots, as well as network with these businesses.

Students, alumni, and community members had the chance to register at the door.

But for those who missed today, IUSB typically holds another fair during the spring semester as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.