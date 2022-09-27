Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Grand Beach

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, the body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan near the Village of Michiana.

According to the Michiana Police Department, officers responded to the report of a body floating in Lake Michigan around 12:00 p.m. The unidentified body is described as a white or a light, black-skinned man in his 30′s. He is between 6′0 and 6′1 with a medium build.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine.

If you have any information with the investigation, please call the Grand Beach or Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.

Assisting at the scene was the Medical Examiner’s office from WMED, Berrien County Sheriff Office New Buffalo Township Patrol and New Buffalo City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.