Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary.

Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018.

To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months.

Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community support these past four years has been amazing.

“It’s just really cool to see where you start out,” Skirvin said. “The studio just keeps getting busier and busier, especially during the holidays.”

