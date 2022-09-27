Board & Brush Mishawaka celebrates 4th anniversary

Board & Brush celebrates 4th anniversary
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka business is getting ready to celebrate a special anniversary.

Board & Brush Mishawaka opened its doors on University Drive in 2018.

To celebrate, there are a host of events taking place this weekend and through the fall months.

Owner Kayla Skirvin said the community support these past four years has been amazing.

“It’s just really cool to see where you start out,” Skirvin said. “The studio just keeps getting busier and busier, especially during the holidays.”

You can learn more or register for workshops by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
Mike Faulkner
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

Latest News

Traffic backed up in eastbound lanes of Bypass after crash
Crash east of Elm Road exit on bypass
WNDU FAW 6AM
WNDU FAW 6AM
WNDU Hurricane Ian Update
WNDU Hurricane Ian Update
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Staying Cool with Scattered Showers Tuesday