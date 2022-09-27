Bethel University students participate in community-wide ‘Service Day’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, students and staff from Bethel University participated in their community-wide Service Day.

In the morning, students and staff split up to help at 40 different sites across Michiana.

Some stops included Potawatomi Zoo, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, the Humane Society of St. Joseph County and more!

“I think a lot of people get in the mindset that if their life is good, then that’s all that matters, where as I think it is important to be reminded that other people out in the world are struggling,” explained Cannon Harris, a Bethel University student.

This is the 33rd time the school has taken the day to help others here at home.

