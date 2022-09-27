Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use.

The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.

“[The 1929 gym] deserves to be protected. It has sat vacant for a long time. We’ve used it for long-term storage, and it just screamed to be re-engaged and re-invigorated, and we think that that’s important for our community,” remarked Byron Sanders, superintendent of Baugo Schools.

Baugo Schools just launched an engravable brick fundraiser to cover the costs of building maintenance and community programming when the community center is open.

4x8 bricks cost $150 while 8x8 bricks are $250.

“Bricks are the initial engagement with the community. We hope to engage the community for other activities with the hope of raising those $1.5 million dollars,” Sanders stated.

The $1.5 million dollars will be used to cover maintenance and community programming costs.

“We want to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County in order to engage the students in a teen experience here in the building a couple days a week. and we want the community to use this space well,” Sanders said.

The community center will also feature space for a kitchen, fitness classes, tutoring, as well as a gymnasium.

“We don’t have a space like this in Baugo Township, and so we’re excited to be contributing to the community in this space,” added Sanders.

Repairs are set to begin this fall and have already been funded, thanks to local businesses, major donors, and a partnership with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.

The Jimtown Community Center could be open as soon as late summer 2023.

