2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department.

This comes after a lengthy investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.

Adam Gray, 50, of Knox faces the following charges:

Official Misconduct (4 counts)

Theft (2 counts)

Dealing Paraphernalia

Dealing Marijuana

Adam Gray (Indiana State Police)

Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend faces the following charges:

Official Misconduct (3 counts)

Theft of Firearm

Theft

False Informing

Don Ferguson (Indiana State Police)

Both Gray and Ferguson have turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.