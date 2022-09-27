2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case

Adam Gray & Don Ferguson
Adam Gray & Don Ferguson(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department.

This comes after a lengthy investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.

Adam Gray, 50, of Knox faces the following charges:

  • Official Misconduct (4 counts)
  • Theft (2 counts)
  • Dealing Paraphernalia
  • Dealing Marijuana
Adam Gray
Adam Gray(Indiana State Police)

Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend faces the following charges:

  • Official Misconduct (3 counts)
  • Theft of Firearm
  • Theft
  • False Informing
Don Ferguson
Don Ferguson(Indiana State Police)

Both Gray and Ferguson have turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.

