2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department.
This comes after a lengthy investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
Adam Gray, 50, of Knox faces the following charges:
- Official Misconduct (4 counts)
- Theft (2 counts)
- Dealing Paraphernalia
- Dealing Marijuana
Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend faces the following charges:
- Official Misconduct (3 counts)
- Theft of Firearm
- Theft
- False Informing
Both Gray and Ferguson have turned themselves in to the Starke County Jail.
