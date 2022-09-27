17-year-old LaPorte County girl missing

17-year-old Lauren Schmidt is missing from LaPorte County.
17-year-old Lauren Schmidt is missing from LaPorte County.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - The Laporte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a missing girl.

Lauren Schmidt is 17-years-old from Mill Creek. She is 5′4″, 120 lbs., and has brown/blond hair with blue eyes. Lauren was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lauren was last seen on Sept. 22, at 4:00 p.m. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Lauren Schmidt, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
Penn student only in world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam.
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
Peter Shetler
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
Mike Faulkner
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart

Latest News

City receives feedback on community survey
South Bend receives feedback on community survey
City of South Bend receives feedback on community survey.
City of South Bend receives feedback on community survey
Free mental health classes offered in Michiana.
Free mental health classes offered in Michiana
17-year-old LaPorte County girl missing.
17-year-old LaPorte County girl missing
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Grand Beach.
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Grand Beach