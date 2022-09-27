17-year-old LaPorte County girl missing.

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - The Laporte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a missing girl.

Lauren Schmidt is 17-years-old from Mill Creek. She is 5′4″, 120 lbs., and has brown/blond hair with blue eyes. Lauren was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lauren was last seen on Sept. 22, at 4:00 p.m. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Lauren Schmidt, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or 911.

