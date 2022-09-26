UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”(Zoological Society of London via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for “queen” at the UK’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who died over two weeks ago, once met the calf’s mom, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn student only in world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam.
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner.
Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions

Latest News

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
DON'T PUBLISH THIS
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street.
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will announce a new initiative Monday that will...
White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets
All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure.
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic