Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

(WNDU) - On Monday, the City of Elkhart honored longtime resident and community contributor Frank Vite.

The street sign was installed at the corner of E. Emerald Street and Cassopolis Street. Vite helped establish Junior Achievement in Elkhart, served on Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education, and led many other projects that benefited the area.

Frank’s son, Bradley Vite, was in attendance to see the dedication.

“This was his home,” Mayor Roberson said. “This is where he raised a family, but he also basically raised and built a community and a region. Mayor Rod Roberson said his impact will be felt for years and years and generations to come.”

Vite also provided the buildings for the first group homes in Indiana.

