South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood.

A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.

People interested in donating blood can make an appointment at any South Bend Medical Foundation donor center. These centers and their hours can be found at givebloodnow.com.

You can also call 574-234-1157.

As a thank you, donors will receive a “blood donor” long-sleeved t-shirt.

