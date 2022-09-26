Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!

Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.

The goal behind the Cedar Street District project is to preserve the historic integrity of the block through the combination of updated modifications and original house features.

To learn more about the City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn student only in world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam.
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
Mike Faulkner
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

Latest News

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart.
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
Ribbon-cutting held for new historic district in Mishawaka.
Ribbon-cutting held for new historic district in Mishawaka
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart.
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
Elkhart Police officers honored with awards.
Elkhart Police officers honored with awards