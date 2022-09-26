Ribbon-cutting held for Mishawaka’s new historic district

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission celebrated the city’s newest historic district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday!

Community leaders gathered in front houses just north of the Cedar Street bridge, which comprises the new historic district where the ceremony was held. The preserved homes are located at 315, 321, and 403 Cedar Street.

The goal behind the Cedar Street District project is to preserve the historic integrity of the block through the combination of updated modifications and original house features.

To learn more about the City of Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.