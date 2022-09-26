Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Portage Avenue was closed on Monday for paving.

The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction.

Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue and Marion Street. Paving is expected to be completed by end of day next Tuesday, Oct. 4, weather permitting.

