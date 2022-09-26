Police: One person shot at Subaru plant in Lafayette

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after they say one person was shot Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette.

Police confirmed that information with our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis Monday evening.

The shooting was originally reported as an active shooter situation, but an all clear has since been given at the plant.

The extent of the shooting victim’s injuries is unknown, and no suspect information is currently available.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

