McCormick & Company's South Bend facility to produce Frank's RedHot sauce

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McCormick & Company is expanding its South Bend facility to produce Frank’s RedHot sauce.

The facility will also start producing and packaging French’s condiments.

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line.

McCormick & Company’s South Bend facility currently produces several Stubb’s Bar-B-Q sauces and employs about 100 people.

