Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning.

Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man with a head injury. The victim, identified as Peter Shetler of Goshen, was flown to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Shetler was the school’s technology director.

Police say he driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old Goshen man, is cooperating with the investigation. The Goshen News says the driver is a teacher at the school.

