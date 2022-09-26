Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community is remembering a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away.

Mike Faulkner was the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka. Prior to that role, he was the assistant athletic director at Mishawaka High School.

School City of Mishawaka released the following statement on its Facebook page Monday morning:

You may hear of Mishawaka High School Alumni that “bleed maroon”...that was Mike. He loved School City of Mishawaka and the entire Mishawaka Community. He made a difference in the lives of everyone he met. Our hearts go out to Mike’s family during this difficult time. Beef, you will be missed.

