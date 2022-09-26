Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of First Street and Spring Street in Mishawaka was closed to all traffic on Monday for street improvements.

Barricades and signs will be in place during the shutdown.

All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure, which will last until next Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.