Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of First Street and Spring Street in Mishawaka was closed to all traffic on Monday for street improvements.

Barricades and signs will be in place during the shutdown.

All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure, which will last until next Friday, Oct. 7, weather permitting.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn student only in world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam.
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner.
Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions

Latest News

The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street.
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
Road closures expected for 2022 ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday
The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east...
Lanes closed on portion of Western Avenue in South Bend