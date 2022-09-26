Indiana FSSA to receive $29 million grant to address opioid crisis, addiction

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and the White House has announced $1.5 billion in grants to address addiction and the opioid crisis.

This means the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) will receive a $29 million grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The program hopes to increase treatment for substance abuse disorder, make it easier to get Narcan, and expand recovery support.

The program also focuses on rural communities in terms of helping connect them to resources and disrupt drug trafficking globally.

