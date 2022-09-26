First Alert Forecast: Cool with Showers Through Wednesday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Dry and cool during the morning. It will remain very breezy throughout the day. Some sunshine will show from time to time with a better chance for some light scattered showers returning by the afternoon and the evening. Highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 mph at times. High of 60 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers are likely during the evening. It will be breezy from time to time with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. Staying chilly and damp overnight. Low of 47 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and chilly throughout the day. Highs only in the middle to upper 50s with breezy conditions and scattered showers throughout the day. Better chances for widespread showers by the evening and overnight hours as the winds shift out of a northerly direction. High of 57 degrees. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers during the morning with some scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy through the day, cooler and breezy. Winds could again gust up to 30 mph at times. High of 58 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Clouds clearing as the winds continue to shift. The sunshine will return as the temperatures begin to warm through the end of the week. Highs will likely get back into the lower 70s by the weekend with no chances of rain returning until the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 25th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 67

Sunday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.81″

