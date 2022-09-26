Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently investigated H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan.

The investigation found that H&H Coldwater LCC allowed 102 minors, ages 14 and 15, to work in violation of child labor laws, set by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). They say the violations happened at their Dairy Queen stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur, and Sturgis, Michigan.

The FLSA prohibits 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year. They also cannot work more than 3 hours on a school day, 8 hours on a non-school day, or more than 18 hours per week.

The department says H&H Coldwater LLC agreed to pay $42,572 in civil money penalties by Nov. 14 for the nature of its violations.

“Franchisees like H&H Coldwater provide teen workers an opportunity to learn customer services and other skills that prepare them for successful careers but as employers, they have an obligation to ensure child labor laws are followed,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis said. “Child labor laws protect teens’ health and ensure their first job experiences are positive and manageable with schooling and other commitments.”

