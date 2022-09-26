Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out.

Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend.

Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal is to build community through inclusive books for everyone.

And the impact goes beyond the bookstore.

Right now, there’s a book drive taking with the goal of giving every student at Wilson Primary a Book called ‘Ways to Make Sunshine’ by Renee Watson.

“Every month, we’ll do something to help kids build a home library there,” said Burnette. “So that’s big for us. We are involved a lot in the community.”

You can donate to the book drive online or by visiting the store.

Brain lair books is open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. an Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

