Benton Harbor man bound for trial in connection to fatal shooting of girlfriend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man was bound over trial on an open murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Tyrell Taylor, 30, was bound for trial at the end of a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Taylor is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Anecia Triplett, 33. Taylor also faces charges of felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of ammunition, and three counts of felony firearms.

According to testimony, Triplett was fatally shot inside a car after the two got into an argument outside of a residence in the 1600 block of Norton Avenue in July.

