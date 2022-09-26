Amber Alert: 15-year-old missing in California

An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, in Fontana, San Bernardino County.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in California issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

