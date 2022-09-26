3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction.

And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available.

Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest at Howard Park Sunday afternoon. There were counselors, support groups, and information on rehab centers prepared to assist festival attendees.

Recover Michiana realizes that resources for battling addiction are not easily accessible, but they want to change that.

“So many people are dealing with substance abuse, and they’re looking for help and they don’t really know where to go,” says Alicia Wells, co-founder and executive director of Recover Michiana. “And parents don’t even know how to get the resources that are needed. So, today, we put it all-in-one place that our community can come for free and get the resources that they need.”

For more information on Recover Michiana, click here.

