2nd Chance Pet: Bucky

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!

Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old. He is very energetic and playful! Myers says Bucky is friendly with people and other dogs, and that he would do well with an active family.

If you would like to adopt Bucky or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystc.org.

