Sniffs, slobber, and scenery: Elkhart Environmental Center hosts ‘Waggin’ in the Woods’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are called Man’s best friend because of their overabundance of love and loyalty, and local organizations are making sure we care for our canine companions as they care for us.

The Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue hosted their 2nd annual Waggin’ in the Woods Sunday afternoon in Elkhart.

“Tracking in the Shadows, we specialize in trapping, rehabilitating, and adopting out the strays all around Elkhart County,” said McKenzie Yoder, board member for Tracking in the Shadows.

The young organization is looking to help save 100 stay dogs this year from an unknown fate.

“We established in 2018,” said Yoder. “We’re now a nonprofit organization, and we look forward to helping hundreds of dogs. So far, we’ve had 76 dogs this year, and we’ve pulled 20-something from the shelter.”

Nearly 100 dogs and owners were at the Elkhart Environmental Center Sunday for some two- and four-legged fun.

“We’re celebrating our four-legged friends and nature,” said Jeff Zavatsky, director at the Elkhart Environmental Center. “This is a two-legged and four-legged event benefiting a lot of the rescue groups that are around here; The Humane Society, tracking in the Shadows, and we’re getting back to nature and getting the dogs back to nature, let them use their senses.”

The event featured nature walks, dog microchipping, an obstacle course, and more.

“The (Elkhart) Environmental Center has tons of trails, and it is one of the dog-friendly facilities here in the city,” said Amanda Eckelbarger, Director of Destination Branding and Data Intelligence for the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It also features one of the quilt gardens and a Seward Johnson sculpture, so it’s really fun to bring out your family, have some fun, relax, and of course, it is free to attend anything here at the environmental center.”

Tracking in the Shadows is a big supporter of having dogs microchipped to protect both families and the dogs themselves.

“Microchipping, that’s a big factor of our rescue because if a dog doesn’t have a collar and a tag on, the microchip, we can scan them and we can potentially find an owner through that, so we’re a big advocate for microchipping,” said Yoder.

The event also featured a pooch parade, and the three best-dressed dogs took home a prize.

First place was the ghostbusters family, 2nd place was the hotdog w/ ketchup and mustard, and the 3rd place winner was the butterfly family.

“You know, people are social, and dogs are certainly social, so when we’ve got about 75-80 dogs here, that’s really fun,” said Eckelbarger.

Many dogs at the event were up for adoption. If you’re looking for a dog to brighten up your home, contact Tracking in the Shadows to find your new best friend.

