SMS: “How to Let Go” author Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A Niles author and podcaster stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of Your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman Who Wants More for Her Life.”

As someone who grew up Catholic and went to Notre Dame twice, her relationship with God started later in life when she had to come face to face with binge eating, alcohol, and running addictions.

She said this shift in her life gave her the strength to look inward and face the root issues behind her addiction. Now she’s hoping her book and new podcast can help other women do the same.

“It was actually in the middle of grad school at Notre Dame when I realized I just couldn’t take it anymore. I was trying to do it all myself, trying to feel better, and I was so insecure, shameful, and hated myself. That’s when the Lord came to me and said you don’t need to do this on your own. That was the beginning, 14 years ago,” she said.

You can find copies of her book on Amazon.

