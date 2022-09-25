‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse

Sheriff Redman and the St. Joseph County Police Department's Crisis Services Unit were honored tonight for their service to the community.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger.

The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.

“Tonight is the Recover Michiana Trailblazer dinner,” said Alicia Wells, co-founder and executive director at Recover Michiana. “Tonight is the night that we recognize people in our community who are actually paving the way and shattering the stigma for those that are walking the path of substance abuse and trying to find recovery. So, we honor community members, and we honor peer recovery coaches who are really kind of out there, really doing the work.”

There were nearly 30 recovery events held in the state of Indiana just this month. September is National Recovery Month, which started in 1989.

Recovery community organizations have their annual advocacy events in September to raise awareness and to put a face and voice on recovery.

“Tonight is all about shattering that stigma, said Wells. “The individuals in the room tonight are really here to pave the way for discussion, for individuals that are looking for help, and also really here to celebrate those that are walking in recovery to show that this does not affect a certain gender, a certain race, a certain economic class. This really can touch and affect any family out there, and so we really just try to bring awareness and shatter that stigma.”

Heckaman runs the Recovery Café at First United Methodist Church in South Bend.

“It brings me so much joy, said recovery coach of the year, Heidi Heckaman. “It’s where God wants me to be. God said I didn’t just save you to pray for people. I saved you to go back and get them, to help them. I can’t go back to regular work; this is what I’m supposed to do.”

First United Methodist Church also has a food pantry and soup kitchen to help those struggling with substance abuse.

On Sunday, Recover Michiana holds its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest.

It’s happening at Howard Park from noon to 5 p.m. They hope to bring awareness and provide many resources for substance abuse and recovery.

