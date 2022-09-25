Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina 45-32

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina.

Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for a touchdown and 80 yards for the Fighting Irish. Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards.

The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.

The Tar Heels were denied their first 4-0 start to a season since 1997 despite five touchdown passes from Drake Maye.

