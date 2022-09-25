Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina 45-32

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina.

Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for a touchdown and 80 yards for the Fighting Irish. Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards.

The outcome resulted in the first road win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.

The Tar Heels were denied their first 4-0 start to a season since 1997 despite five touchdown passes from Drake Maye.

