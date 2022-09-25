Michiana community walks in remembrance of murder victims

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, and Mamas Against Violence held its annual walk in South Bend to remember those who lost their lives to violence.

Community members and South Bend city officials joined Mamas Against Violence on the walk through South Bend.

Names of victims were displayed on t-shirts, which waved across Howard Park.

“At one time, there were bodies that filled these shirts,” says Bobbie Woods, president of Mamas Against Violence. “And since the loss of those lives, these shirts will just wave in the wind because there will never be another body that will fill these shirts.”

Saturday’s event accepted donations towards the Crisis Fund. For more information, or if you would like to donate in honor of a victim, you can send an email to mamasagainstviolence@yahoo.com.

