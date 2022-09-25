Man killed in S.R. 933 crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, law enforcement was called to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road.

The initial investigation found that Chris Lombardi, 69, of South Bend was driving north on State Road 933 when his car struck Tosh Alan Mason, 42.

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police say Lombardi, who was uninjured, was cooperative. Toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

