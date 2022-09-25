IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center relaunches ‘African American Landmark Tour’

By Samantha Albert
Published: Sep. 24, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center has relaunched its “African American Landmark Tour.”

The tour, which is updated from 2013, features new signs at each of the 17 locations that celebrate South Bend’s Black history.

The updated tour includes some tools that make it more accessible, such as a new website. Meanwhile, the signs at each location can be scanned for more information.

Directors at the Civil Rights Heritage Center say it has turned South Bend into an interactive museum.

“There have been African American people in this city since long before the city was founded,” says George Garner, assistant director and curator. “You can walk in so many places and see buildings and not know anything about what they used to be. We’re marking these to say what important history had happened there.”

Directors say the hope is that other cities will follow their lead to celebrate and share the rich Black history this country and Michiana has.

