Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana.

The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart.

Many food vendors in the area made the trip to participate in the event. Attendees could try out some great local food while watching the Notre Dame Game or playing their own games outdoors.

“I came here last year,” said Edward Hayden, owner of Hotdog Eddy’s. “I just had the hotdog cart. We just did the party at the carts last year. This year we brought out the wiener wagon. It’s a little bigger this year, little more people involved with it, which is great. Community has brought it along last year, and things are just coming back anyways. It’s been a big flow of people.”

Other vendors from today’s event include “Ben’s Soft Pretzels” and “The Dutch Kernel.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.