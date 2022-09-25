Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana.

The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart.

Many food vendors in the area made the trip to participate in the event. Attendees could try out some great local food while watching the Notre Dame Game or playing their own games outdoors.

“I came here last year,” said Edward Hayden, owner of Hotdog Eddy’s. “I just had the hotdog cart. We just did the party at the carts last year. This year we brought out the wiener wagon. It’s a little bigger this year, little more people involved with it, which is great. Community has brought it along last year, and things are just coming back anyways. It’s been a big flow of people.”

Other vendors from today’s event include “Ben’s Soft Pretzels” and “The Dutch Kernel.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penn student only in world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam.
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart
Thee children injured in rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road.
Three children injured in rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 6 scores and highlights in Michiana
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

Latest News

WNDU's Christine Karsten receives a Recover Michiana 2022 Trailblazer Award at Knollwood...
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
The event kicked off for VIP members around 3 p.m. Saturday.
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
Elkhart shooting victims expected to survive
Elkhart shooting victims expected to survive
Walk in Remembrance
Walk in Remembrance