Celebrate culture and diversity: Michiana observes Hispanic Heritage Month

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Communities across Michiana are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, including the people of Warsaw.

Happening downtown at the Kosciusko County Courthouse lawn, the city shut down the street for La Fiesta Del Barrio or neighborhood (block) party.

People came together to celebrate culture, diversity, and inclusivity. There were food trucks, live art, music, dancing, a drum circle, and a piñata.

Todos Juntos, a Latino volunteer organization and nonprofit One Warsaw, helped set up the event.

“The Latino Community is warm and embracing, and we want everyone to feel like they’re part of our family,” said Marlene Mulero-Betances, co-leader of Todos Juntos. “So, please come to events like this and get to know who we are in our hearts. We contribute and want to contribute more to this community, so come and celebrate with us.”

Other cultures were being celebrated as well, as an African drum circle drew large crowds.

The drum circle was led by Diane Rogers of Omotayo Rite of Passage, which translates to “Having Children is Joyful” in Yoruba, a Western African language.

The drums used were the djembe and dundun, most of which were made in Africa.

Kosciusko Kettleheads, a home brewers club, also held an event on the same block. It was the club’s 11th annual homebrew tasting.

All proceeds from Kosciusko Kettleheads go to Combined Community Services of Kosciusko County.

“Our motto is Brew Good, Do Good,” said Kosciusko Kettleheads president Jason Rich. “We bring in money, and we give it away.”

