‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity.

The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21 and older sampling over 30 different alcoholic drinks from local and regional vendors.

Visitors were able to walk around and see all the exhibits the zoo offers, while stopping for one of their favorite drinks.

“If you haven’t been to the zoo in a while, this is a great event that you come too because its 21 and over. It brings in a lot of people that maybe haven’t been to the zoo since they were a kid,” zoo executive director Josh Sisk tells 16 News Now. “And so it’s just cool for them too see all the changes. And it’s just great walking around here and going, ‘Oh my god you can’t even recognize this place,” so it’s pretty exciting.”

Over a thousand guests attended the event, which also featured live music around the zoo.

For more information on Saturday’s event, click here.

