Thee children injured in rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a rollover crash that left three children injured on the Indiana Toll Road Friday evening.

An Indiana State Trooper tells 16 News Now a Jeep was heading westbound around Mile Marker 70. Then a wheel came off, causing the vehicle to roll over off the road, and land near some trees bushes.

The detached wheel from the Jeep ended up in the eastbound lane hitting another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is believed to be OK.

Three children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a woman, refused treatment at the scene.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.