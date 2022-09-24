Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart

On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.
On Friday night, Elkhart police were called to the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after after one adult and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night.

Elkhart Police Department officers responded to a dispatch-call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to the police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The EPD Shooting Response Team will be handling the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana CrimeStoppers.

