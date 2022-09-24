Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after after one adult and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night.

Elkhart Police Department officers responded to a dispatch-call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to the police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The EPD Shooting Response Team will be handling the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana CrimeStoppers.

